Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment by 8 women

Morgan Freeman

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman, 80, has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women. He has denied it saying he has never intended to make anyone uncomfortable.

A CNN report has quoted multiple women, including journalists, describing troubling incidents throughout the Oscar-winning actor's career that spans nearly five decades.

In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of the investigation -- eight witnesses and eight who claim to be victims. They have alleged he behaved inappropriately on set while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.

CNN's reporter Chloe Melas, who co-authored the article, was the only victim who spoke on the record.

Sexual comments and incidents of unsolicited touching have been mentioned by multiple women.

"He did comment on our bodies... We knew that if he was coming by... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that (were) fitted," said a senior member of the production staff of the movie "Now You See Me".

CNN reached out to Freeman's spokesperson for comment and then, at his request, e-mailed him a detailed list of the accusations against "The Shawshank Redemption" star.

While the spokesperson did not respond to multiple follow-ups by email seeking comment on the accusations, Freeman released a statement after the article was published.

It read: "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.

"I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."

The revelations against Freeman have come forward in wake of the #MeToo movement, which began after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. It opened up the Pandora's Box of such cases and more for several other stars who had been indulging in inappropriate behaviour over the years.

