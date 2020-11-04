Morning alarm! This is how Kajal Aggarwal woke up as Mrs. Kitchlu

Gautam Kitchlu shared a quirky picture of actor wife Kajal Aggarwal in an oversized T-shirt, messy hair and spectacles. The entrepreneur wrote, "This is how she woke up as Mrs Kitchlu." The couple, who tied the knot on Friday, has been poking fun at each other in their Insta posts. Snapshots from their reception are doing the rounds of social media.

View this post on Instagram Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) onNov 1, 2020 at 2:25am PST

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her businessman fiancee on October 30, 2020. The wedding festivities have already begun and the entire house is filled with fun and laughter. The duo has been sharing some sweet memories from their ceremonies.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

Talking about her wedding, Kajal had written on Instagram, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey..."

