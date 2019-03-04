Mother struggles to file case after autistic daughter's assault in boarding school

crime

16-year-old was allegedly assaulted in a Pune-based boarding school last week; police allegedly avoid filing FIR for five days

The mother of a 16-year-old autistic girl was allegedly made to run from pillar to post by the police for five days as she tried to lodge a complaint regarding her daughter's alleged assault in an NGO-cum-boarding school.

It was only when the aggrieved mother used social media to express her grievances that social workers came to her aid and the police took cognisance of the incident. While the mother had approached the police on February 27, a complaint was registered only on Sunday. The alleged incident took place at Vatsalya boarding school for special children located in the Dehu road area of Pune on February 11.

Pune ladies group to the rescue

The episode came to light after the mother approached the Pune-based PuLa group for help. "When I saw her sleeping in the school van on February 11, I lifted her and brought her home. The school authorities told me that since she could not sleep the night before and was disturbing other children around her, the caretaker had tied up her legs. But her eyes were swollen and there were bruises on her face.

There was also an injury mark on her hand," the mother claimed, adding, "When I approached the police station, they asked me to go to the station where the offence took place and upon reaching there, they asked me to go to the station near my house."

'Injuries not sustained in school'

A case has been registered by the Chakan police against NGO director Vilas Devtarase, his wife Vrushali, the school caretaker and his wife, informed inspector Sunil Dahiphale.

NGO trustee and teacher Vrushali Devtarase has, however, denied the allegations saying that the organisation was being "falsely implicated". "We had to enroll the girl on her mother's repeated requests. We even took her to the hospital and helped her with the CT scan and other formalities after the incident. The girl has not sustained the injuries in the school; she was fine before going home. We have now lodged a complaint against her parents for defaming us on social media," she said.

