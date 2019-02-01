Ms. Apurva Purohit shares insights on Bestseller 'Lady, You're Not a Man'

famous-personalities

Ms Apurva Purohit

President Jagran Group and author of the bestselling novel ‘Lady, You’re not a Man’, Ms Apurva Purohit, engaged in a riveting conversation with independent curator, veteran art critic and renowned journalist, Uma Nair, at the Queensline Lit Fest on 30th January 2019. The gripping dialogue between the two powerful women shed light on the issues that a working woman faces in the course of her journey as a professional, a homemaker, a wife, a daughter, a sister and all other societal roles expected of her.

Speaking from personal experience with a career spanning over three decades, Ms Purohit brought forth the need for women to choose both their careers ‘and’ their families, instead of being conflicted between the two. Her views on the millennial generation, the urban woman and the age-old stereotypes about women garnered an overwhelming response from the audience which unanimously agreed with her.

Queenline Lit Fest, another addition to India’s many literature festivals, is a first-of-its-kind sailing literature festival. The three-day affair is held onboard Queensline floatel, off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Notable personalities like ship owner Shripriya Dalmia, journalist Kounteya Sinha, Padmashree awardee and photographer Raghu Rai, actor-director Nandita Das, etc were also attendees at the festival.

