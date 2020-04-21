MS Dhoni pips Rohit Sharma by slimmest of margins in IPL poll

On #CricketConnected, Star Sports’ new show the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) – Captain was a tie between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma based on the jury's votes, but then the selection panel on the show picked Dhoni ahead of Rohit by the slimmest of margins.

Justifying the pick Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said, “His relationship with Fleming the consistency at the franchise and the wicket they play on so it would be hard to go against MS and he will probably get my vote, I like what Rohit Sharma does and I love the Mumbai Indians and their approach to the game. However, for consistency and weight of expectation down there in Chennai MS is my guy.”

Former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison added, “Looking at the vibe and the inspiration of that fellow (MS Dhoni) in yellow and what he did for India in blue and variably that helicopter shot which changes the course of the game, yes he is a lot older and finishing up Rohit got more time. But for me, Dhoni takes the pressure like no one else.”

