MS Dhoni's girls Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni love Chennai

Yesterday, Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted this cute picture with daughter Ziva on Instagram and had a love emoji in her caption "Chennai."

Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni

It's not just Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is in love with the city of Chennai, but even his family seems to have developed a liking for the place.

MS Dhoni is currently at home spending time with his wife and daughter, while India are fighting it out against Australia in a 4-match Test series. Dhoni will join the Indian team for the ODI series in January.

