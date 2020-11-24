MS Dhoni's mentor Deval Sahay passes away after prolonged illness at 73

Deval Sahay, mentor of cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni and who is credited with preparing first turf pitches in Ranchi, passed away due to multi-organ failure in the early hours of Tuesday in a hospital in the Jharkhand capital.

Sahay was 73 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Sahay, whose first name was Deobrat but was popularly called Deval, was admitted to a hospital due to breathing problems and was laid low by coronavirus while in hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on October 9.

"After spending about 10 days at home, he was again admitted to a hospital when he developed complications. And today at around 3 a.m. he passed away," Sahay's son Abhinav Akash Sahay told IANS from Ranchi.

Sahay's daughter Meenakshi, who lives in America, is in Ranchi these days. His funeral will take place at around 1 pm in Ranchi. Sahay, an electrical engineer, was instrumental in preparing first turf pitches in Ranchi, first at MECON, where he was the Chief Engineer, and then at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), from where he retired as Director (Personnel). Dhoni's father also worked at MECON.

While he was at CCL, Sahay hired a young Dhoni on stipend and provided him the first opportunity to play on turf pitches. Sahay's character has been portrayed in Dhoni's biographical Bollywood film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever