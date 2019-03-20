MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni posts mushy picture of the couple on anniversary

ipl-news

Sakshi Dhoni was MS Dhoni's schoolmate in DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir school in Shyamali. Sakshi Dhoni was a management trainee at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata when she met MS Dhoni. The two fell in love and got married on July 4, 2010.

MS Dhoni hugs Sakshi Dhoni (Pic/ Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary today with a romantic picture of the couple hugging which she posted on Instagram.

Sakshi Dhoni was MS Dhoni's schoolmate in DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir school in Shyamali. Sakshi Dhoni was a management trainee at the Taj Bengal in Kolkata when she met MS Dhoni. The two fell in love and got married on July 4, 2010.

Sakshi Dhoni was a resident of Dehradun, her father had a tea growing business.

Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni have a daughter together named Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.

MS Dhoni is often seen posting pictures and videos on Instagram of himself playing with his daughter Ziva. She is known to be a daddy's girl as she keeps her dad busy when he is not playing cricket on the field.

MS Dhoni was in the news recently when he was rested for the last two ODIs in the 5-match series against Australia at home. Dhoni's presence was sorely missed in the death overs as Virat Kohli was not able to marshall his troops and win the game in pressure situations. Bishan Singh Bedi went on to comment that MS Dhoni is still half-captain of the Indian ODI team.

MS Dhoni's skill and finishing ability with the bat was also sorely missed, as his replacement Rishabh Pant, could not make his chances count and play meaningful knocks in the two ODIs.

MS Dhoni will now be seen in Chennai Super Kings colours as he will lead the side in defence of their IPL title. Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2018 title after coming back from a 2-year suspension in spectacular fashion.

Also Read: IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina train guns for opener

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates