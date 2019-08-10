MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shares sneak peek of his latest luxury car

cricket

She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you! Awaiting its citizenship as its the first n only car in India!"

Sakshi Singh Dhoni posing for a selfie

World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for cars and bikes is not a secret to the world and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of the newest addition in his stable.

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.

Recently, Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni won hearts in the army with his singing skills. In a video is making rounds on social media where MSD, 38, while donning the uniform, is seen humming the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song, "main pal do pal ka shayar hun" from the movie "Kabhi Kabhie".

With input from IANS

