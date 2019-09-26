MSSA: Aayush Thakur wins it for Swami Vivekanand

Swami Vivekanad High School (Chembur) and St Xavier's High School (Fort) were locked in a gruelling battle for supremacy on the slushy ground before the former managed to clinch a 1-0 win in the MSSA boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout pre-quarter-final at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday. Both schools played an open attacking game but were unable to find the net in the first half. Mid-way through the second session, Swami Vivekanand managed to break the deadlock when Aayush Thakur scored from a direct free-kick (28th minute).

"I have scored quite a few goals from set-pieces and was confident of scoring today. I practise this a lot," Aayush told mid-day later. Thereafter, Don Bosco (Matunga) beat Dr Antonio Da Silva 4-3 via the tie-breaker after the match finished 0-0. In the shootout, Don Bosco scored through Aryaan Jhunjhunwalla, Keith Fernandes, Garrick D'Souza and Shriharsh Palli, while the Dadar boys got their goals through Kamran Shaikh, Akshat Shetty and Sameer Shaikh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates