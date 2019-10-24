MSSA: Campion are U-8 champions

Campion'S (Cooperage) little footballers were in sublime, attacking form during a 5-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Mahim) in a MSSA Cup boys' U-8 inter-school football final at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The architect of Campion's win was their consistent goal-scorer Ishan Lehry, who notched up a fine hat-trick. Priaan Kantawala and Aahan Khandelwal played perfect supporting roles, scoring a goal each. Campion had lost 0-1 to Bombay Scottish in the final of the same tournament last year.

The match was an even battle initially, but the Campion lads adapted better to the rain-soaked ground and striker Ishan scored twice in the first half. The Mahim boys fought hard to try to get back into the game but were unable to break down the Campion defence.

Campion continued to call the shots on resumption and scored thrice more to wrap up the proceedings. Priaan scored the third goal before Aahan netted the fourth and Ishan put the icing on the cake with the fifth.

Earlier, St Stanislaus (Bandra) claimed the third place, beating Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2-0. The heroes for the Bandra side were Sharv Kamtekar and Arhaan Sarguroh, who scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, in the boys U-10 quarter-final matches, Holy Family (Andheri) rode on a fine hat-trick from Prathmesh Jadhav to tame Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) 4-1. Arya Gamale got the fourth goal for Holy Family, while Devam Ranpura scored the lone goal for Rustomjee.

Earlier, Universal School defeated Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2-1. Kyle D'Souza and Dhruv Amola were on target for Universal, while Neil Shivnani got the lone goal for Jamnabai.

