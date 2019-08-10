MSSA fails to provide medical assistance yet again

football

Yesterday, in a girls' U-16 Division-II match between DY Patil (Worli) and Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) at Cooperage, there was no first aid kit or even ice available for the doctor Ramesh Valvi.

Dr Ramesh Valvi (right) attends to an injured girls U-16 MSSA player during an inter-school tie at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) does not seem to care about the safety and well-being of young players. Yesterday, they failed to provide basic medical assistance yet again. Last month, mid-day had reported how there was no doctor or physiotherapist in attendance when a young Bombay Scottish player broke his hand while playing in MSSA's inter-school football tournament.

DY Patil goalkeeper Sana Patel hurt her thigh but played through pain as the doctor said he had no medication for her.

Then, a SVIS player was hit on the chest but she too got no help from Dr Valvi. "I did not touch the girls but only advised their teammates what to do," Dr Valvi told mid-day.

Henry Menezes, CEO, Western India Football Association was annoyed with MSSA's lackadaisical approach. "MSSA must provide better medical facilities. We have provided them a fantastic venue [Cooperage] for their matches. The least they can do is keep an ambulance or a doctor with proper first aid. In Mumbai District Football Association [MDFA] matches, this is compulsory. If MSSA don't listen to us, we will be writing to MDFA to take strict action against them," Menezes told mid-day.

MSSA football secretary, Sebastian Fernandes blamed one of his staffers, groundsman Ravi Kahar, for the missing first aid kit. "I was busy with the other matches at Parel and Bandra when Kahar informed me that there was no first aid box. Had he called me before, I would have organised it," said Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Saniya Patel, 11, and gutsy goalkeeper Sana Mehta, 14, played stellar roles as DY Patil beat SVIS 1-0. Saniya scored the crucial goal while 'keeper Sana bravely thwarted the opposition attackers time and again. Later, Bhumika Mane scored all four goals in Canossa's (Mahim) 4-0 win over Yashodham (Goregaon).

