MSSA: Matunga's Don Bosco boys win over Kandivli's Cambridge

Don Bosco High School's (Matunga) Meet Munyal (right) tries to get past a couple of Cambridge School (Kandivli) players during their MSSA U-14 Division-I inter-school football match at St Xavier's ground in Parel on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Don Bosco (Matunga) played as well-knit unit to record a convincing 3-0 win against Cambridge School (Kandivli) in a boys' U-14 Division-I match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Xavier's ground, Parel on Saturday.

The Matunga schoolboys quickly settled down and went on the offensive from the outset to put the rival defence under a lot pressure. Cambridge goalkeeper Arko Chakraborty showed good anticipation to make a couple of timely saves and restrict the rivals to just three goals. Don Bosco's wingers Bryan Gaspar and Meet Munyal were the chief architects of the win. In the 13th minute Bryan raced down the right flank and chipped into the box. Sergius Barretto trapped the ball and fired home to give Don Bosco the lead. Seven minutes later, Meet cut in from the left and tapped the ball into the path of Christiano Fernandes, who put the finishing touches. Don Bosco increased the lead when Bryan sent in another long ball into the rival area and Meet leapt high to head home the third goal midway through the second session.

Earlier, Army Public School (Colaba) snatched a narrow 1-0 win against St Xavier's (Fort). Sohaan Lokhande scored the winner in the sixth minute after receiving a pass from Pratham Jain. The Army lads then defended well to maintain their slender lead.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates