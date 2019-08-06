MSSA: Skipper Adityan leads St Joseph's into final

football

Orlem school captain orchestrates 2-0 win over Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) in U-16 Division II semi-final by setting up first goal and scoring the second

St Joseph's Adityan AP evades a tackle by AVM's Dhruv Hansani during the MSSA boys U-16 Division-II semi-final played at the Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Joseph's Secondary School (Orlem) struck two quick goals, one on either side of the break, to clinch a 2-0 win against Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) in a boys U-16 Division-II semi-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra yesterday. The hero of St Joseph's success was skipper Adityan AP who provided the assist for defender Yash Sankhe to score the first goal just before half-time. Later, attacking midfielder Adityan, with a brilliant long-range effort, drilled in the second goal soon after resumption.

St Joseph's exhibited good teamwork and dominated play from the start, but were unable to transform their dominance into more goals.

The Orlem boys broke the deadlock when Adityan's swerving flag-kick was firmly headed home by Yash in the 24th minute of the 50-minute encounter. In the third minute of the second period Adityan showed good presence of mind as he spotted AVM custodian Aditya Seth out of his charge and with a clever 25-yard chip sent the ball dipping into the goal.



Adityan AP

St Paul's enter final

In the second semi-final, St Paul's (Dadar) got the better of St Anne's (Orlem) 5-2 via the tie-breaker after scores read 1-1 at the end of regulation time. St Anne's were lucky to take the lead when St Paul's defender Atharva Birwatkar, in a haste to clear the ball, deflected it into his own goal (10th min). But St Paul's, who enjoyed more of ball possession and had the better of the exchanges, restored parity when Atharva Rewale scored from a direct free-kick (23rd min).

Birwatkar faces suspension

In the second half, St Paul's were reduced to 10 players after referee Rishikesh Misale showed a red card to Birwatkar. Birwatkar will miss the final as he faces an automatic one-match suspension.

Despite being a player short, St Paul's continued to hold the edge, but failed to convert their chances and had to settle for a 1-1 draw and head into the tie-breaker thereafter.

In the shootout, St Paul's converted through Smit Chandorkar, Yash Nikalje, Tanmay Karekar and Dhruv Pawar while only Nathan Braganza scored for St Anne's. Meer Lakhani shot over and Leron Miranda's attempt crashed into the upright.

