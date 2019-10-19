MSSA: St Mary's emerge champs

Members of the victorious St Mary's (Mazagon) team with the MSSA U-14 Division-II trophy at the Cooperage yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Mary's SSC (Mazagon) recorded a 2-0 win against a fighting Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu-Vile Parle) in the boys U-14 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage ground yesterday.

The Mazagon school were better organised in attack and created more scoring opportunities as compared to the Jamnabai Narsee attackers who could only manage a couple of raids at the rival goal.

St Mary's opened the scoring when Dharamraj Pardeshi put the finishing touch to an opening created by midfielder Anwar Ansari in the 23rd minute. Earlier, Jamnabai Narsee's Shaurya Shah was a bit off target as his firm header sailed over the horizontal bar.

St Mary's doubled the lead from another fine combined move as substitute Sarvesh Mane provided a perfect pass for skipper Lyle Nunes to fire home the second goal in the 36th minute and ensure, the Mazagon team emerged champions. Earlier, in a third place match, RN Podar International School (Santacruz) defeated Holy Family (Andheri) 5-4 via the tie-breaker after the scores read 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) advanced to the MSSA Cup boys U-12 final after defeating Cambridge (Kandivli) 1-0 in the semi-final match at Azad Maidan. Cathedral's striker Aryan Malkani scored the only goal midway through the first half.

In the second semi-final, St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) rolled to a 5-0 win against St Dominic Savio (Andheri). For St Mary's, striker Mahashwin Kumar netted two goals while Kahaan Goregaonkar, Amaan Khan and Shaurya Shetia scored one each to seal the victory.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates