MSSA: Striker Urvi scores all 10 goals as S Radhakrishnan thrash Bombay Scottish

Urvi Channal, 10, scored a 'perfect 10'. The aggressive striker smashed in all the goals as Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Malad) breezed to a huge 10-0 victory over Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) in a girls' under-12 Division-II match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday. The Malad girls enjoyed a 4-0 half-time lead. Urvi, who started playing just a year ago, quickly picked up the basics and other football skills.

The versatile player exhibited superb touch, excellent ball control to weave her way past the rival defenders and sharp finishing as she scored at regular intervals.

