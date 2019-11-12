MSSA: Vamika, Stuti star in AVM's 5-0 rout of Carmel of St Joseph

RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) worked as a cohesive outfit and came up with a strong performance in the second half after initial resistance, scoring four goals during this period, to record a 5-0 win against Carmel of St Joseph (Bandra) in a girls U-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Juhu girls displayed excellent teamwork with Vamika Udeshi scoring a hat-trick and captain Stuti Kothari scoring a brace. Stuti also provided the assists for Vamika to score two of her three goals.

The Carmel of St Joseph girls showed signs of a fightback as soon as they conceded an early goal through Stuti (fourth minute) but were unable to find the net.

Later, Vamika scored her first goal in the seventh minute of second half (27th minute) and scored the second three minutes later before netting her third and the team’s fifth goal in the 33rd minute. Just before that, Stuti struck her team’s fourth in the 30th minute.

In another match, Bombay International (Babulnath) got the better of Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) 3-1. Mahi Kejriwal scored twice while Nayah Bharwani added the third goal for Bombay International. MIG reduced the deficit through Patricia F.

Meanwhile, Ivisha Soni scored the all-important winning goal as Bombay Scottish (Mahim) beat Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 1-0.

