MSSA: Vihaan Iyer, Ved Nandi ensure victory for St Gregorios

St Gregarious striker Ved Nandi (right) tries to get away from Cathedral & John Connon's Kanish Singh. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Gregorious High School (Chembur) rode on the combined efforts of Vihaan Iyer and Ved Nandi to register a fluent 3-1 win against Cathedral & John Connon 'B' (Fort) in a MSSA Cup boys U-10 knockout football match at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The energetic and enterprising forward Ved had a hand in all three goals. Ved provided the assists for teammate Vihaan to score the first and third goals and, in between, struck the second when his shot hit a Cathedral defender and deflected into the goal as St Gregorious completed a deserving victory.

Haider Bagasrawala scored the lone goal for Cathedral, who were trailing 1-2 at the end of the first half.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco High School 'A' (Matunga) and Don Bosco International School (Matunga) recorded contrasting wins in their opening matches. Don Bosco HS rode on Ashwin Ganeshean's twin strikes to blank The Scholar (Colaba) 4-0.

Ashwin's teammates Alvin Andrade and Samarth Singh netted the other two goals to complete the tally. In contrast, Don Bosco International found the going tough but managed to scrape past Greenlawns HS 1-0. Rajveer Obhan netted the all-important winner.

In other matches, Bombay Scottish (Powai) got the better of Beacon High (Khar) 2-0 with Advik Iyer and Sanchit Panda scoring a goal each.

St Mary's ICSE 'A' (Mazagon) also scored an identical 2-0 win over Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) to enter the second round. Strikers Parhan Mehta and Vidhan Patel netted the goals to secure the win for St Mary's.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates