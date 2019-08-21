MSSA: Zaneta Quadros scores double to beat JJ Academy High School

football

St John the Evangelist striker Zaneta scores brace as Andheri side beat JJ Academy 2-0

St John the Evangelist striker Zaneta Quadros runs with the ball during MSSA girls U-16 Div-II tie against JJ Academy at Cooperage

Zaneta Quadros, 15, was not too pleased with herself despite scoring both goals to propel St John the Evangelist High School (Andheri) to a facile 2-0 win against JJ Academy High School (Mulund) in a girls' U-16 Division-II match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

"Though I scored two goals, I'm not too happy because I had more opportunities to score but blew them. My strike partners Tanaishaa Anand and Leticia Monteiro also wasted many easy scoring chances otherwise we could have won by a bigger margin. We lacked accuracy in our shooting and must work on that aspect for the challenges ahead," Zaneta told mid-day.

Zaneta began playing football only a few years ago before which she was only interested in athletics. "It was just by chance that I got into my school football team. They did not have the numbers to field a team and my classmates, who were part of the team, coaxed me to join the team. After a bit of hesitation I decided to give it a try and since then I've been hooked on to," said the young striker.



The Evangelist girls opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Zaneta picked up Tanaishaa's through pass inside the rival box and coolly slotted home.

After squandering a series of chances, they succeeded in adding a second goal when Zaneta's shot towards goal struck defender Ria Goud's foot and trickled in.



Boys teams play the waiting game due to delay in matches. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Girls made to wait as MSSA errs

The St John the Evangelist (Andheri) and JJ Academy (Mulund) school girls were forced to wait for an hour for their match to begin at Cooperage yesterday due to an error on MSSA's part.

MSSA fails to update teams

The Maharashtra sub-junior girls team, which are preparing for the National championships in Madhya Pradesh next month, had a practice match at Cooperage and WIFA (Western India Football Association), who are the caretakers of the ground, had informed MSSA well in advance that the ground would be available only after 10am.

However, MSSA failed to convey this to the schools. Both teams reached the venue at 8am for their 9am match, but had to wait. The remaining three matches were also delayed and all six teams had to wait.

WIFA official Bhushan Pangerkar told mid-day that he had handed a note to MSSA informing them that the ground would be available only from 10am to 2pm. Worse still, MSSA representative Ravi Kahar, then instructed the referees to shorten the match, from 40 to 30 minutes.

Coach D'Souza surprised

Maharashtra sub-junior boys coach Firmin D'Souza was not amused. "This is ridiculous. How can you reduce the match duration? This is not the proper way to conduct football tournaments for youngsters who are the future of Indian football," said D'Souza.

