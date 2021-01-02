Mumbai: 18-year-old girl in Vasai, hit by biker on way to work, dies

An 18-year-old youth, speeding on a Vasai road on Friday morning, rammed his bike into a teenager, who had just stepped out of her house, leading to her death. Locals nabbed the biker, Siddhant Shedge, and handed him over to Waliv police who have booked him for rash driving.



Alfiya Rizvi

The incident took place when Alfiya Rizvi, a resident of Morar Baug in Vasai East, was crossing the road near Platinum Hospital around 10.30 am. The 18-year-old, who was pursuing Commerce at St Gonsalo Garcia College at Vasai, was headed to her part-time work at a holiday booking company.

Alfiya's father Misam Rizvi told mid-day, "I work as a contractor and my daughter had also started working just a month back. In the morning, after she left home for work, a speeding biker hit my daughter.

She fell down and hit her head on a stone. The locals rushed her to the Platinum Hospital where she was declared dead. The biker didn't sustain even a single injury, while we lost our daughter. We want justice for her."

Police Inspector Vilas Yashwant Chougule of Valiv police station said, "The local people informed us about the incident and we took Shedge in our custody. We have registered A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988." Chougule said they produced Shedge before a court which sent him to police custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news