Mumbai: 25-year-old constable risks life to save family from blaze in Girgaum

A 25-year-old constable who rushed in to save three people, including an infant, from an inferno in a Girgaum building on Wednesday, ended up badly burning his hands. While the women, infant and senior citizen were unhurt, Constable Ravindra Joshi had to receive treatment for burns.

On Wednesday, around 10.30 am, a fire broke out in the second floor of Lakhakara building. An eyewitness immediately contacted the police control room, which relayed the information to the VP Road police.

"I was in the mobile van when we heard the call and immediately went towards the building. There, a crowd had surrounded the building and because the lanes were very narrow, we knew the fire brigade would take time to reach," Joshi said. "All residents had managed to escape except one family," he added.

"We didn't have time to wait, so I asked my colleague to explain the situation on the wireless and went into the building. The second floor was full of smoke and I could hear the cries of the trapped people," he added.

As Joshi reached the flat, a cylinder exploded and the flames hit him. Joshi put up his hands instinctively and they got burnt. "I came back down and asked for a hammer with which I broke the grilles from the back of the building and entered," Joshi said. He then got into the house and saved the trapped trio. "We are proud of Ravindra Joshi. He risked his life to save three people. His presence of mind is commendable," said Gulabrao More, Senior Inspector of VP Road Police station while felicitating him.

