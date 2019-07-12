Mumbai: 25-year-old man jumps to death off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

crime

The search operation by fire brigade is underway and the body is yet to be traced

Bandra Worli Sea Link

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea off Bandra Worli Sea link, Worli, today. The person was identified as Parth Somani, 25, who was working with a CA firm in Central Mumbai. The search operation by the fire brigade is underway and the body is yet to be traced.

Mumbai: A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from Bandra Worli Sea link, Worli, today. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

According to the police, the person was travelling in a taxi from Worli to Bandra. When the taxi reached near pole number 52 on the sea link, he asked the taxi driver to stop for a while, after which he got out of the taxi and jumped into the deep sea.

"We were informed by the sea link staff after the incident. The taxi driver's statement was recorded and a search for the body by concerned agencies is underway," said Sukhlal Varpe, senior PI of Worli Police. More details are awaited.

At around 4.30 pm, a coast guard helicopter arrived at the scene of the incident and the search operation is progress in the East-West direction. On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was learned from police that the police got the information through CCTV footage where a man was seen jumping off from sea link bridge into sea water

Search and rescue operation is in progress by firemen. A team of navy divers, FRT team, coast guard team were also summoned through DMCR. 1 FE and Flood Rescue Team is also present at the spot for rescue operations.

