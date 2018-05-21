Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Paint for the soul

Why limit yourself to a canvas when there are so many beautiful fabrics to play with? Sign up for a unique silk painting workshop and paint away.

Time 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm AT Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg. CALL 7506122332 cost Rs 2,400

Kick-start the week

Unwind with a free dance lesson. Give the week a great start and learn new moves while you are at it.

Time 9 pm to 11.55 pm AT Tailor Bar, Hotel Imperial Palace, Andheri East.

CALL 9820344010

Gorge on favourites

Begin your Monday with biryani and beer at a festival. Choose from a range of options and wash it down with a mug of chilled draught beer.

Till June 7 time 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm AT Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East.

CALL 28380000

COST Rs 900 (each combo)

Tuesday

Jazz it up

Head over to a popular jazz night in town. This time it features the Rumba Clave ensemble with Ronja Burve on vocals, Christos Yerolatsitis on keys, Gianluca Liberatore (in pic) on bass and Emmanuel Simon on percussion. Get ready to get swooned!

Time 9 pm to 2 am

AT The Little Door, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 9920983833

Go to the sea

Catch a play by theatre artist Sukant Goel and his team, who are presenting a work-in-progress piece based on Going to the Sea — Play with Child, a German play by Simon Froehling.

Time 8 pm onwards AT Studio Tamaasha, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West. CALL 9004609272 LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com Cost Rs 100 onwards



Be an artist

Experience the world of Madhubani painting at a day-long workshop.

Time 2.30 pm to 4 pm AT Phoenix Marketcity, Kamani, Kurla West. CALL 9712617955âÂÂ¬ Cost Rs 1,200

Wednesday

Sign up for fitness

Sign up for Arka Mukhopadhyay's three-day-long Kalaripayattu workshop for teenagers, where you learn to use kicks and punches to derive motivation instead of aggression.

Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm

AT Hybrid Fitness, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West.

CALL 9967535562

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 4,000

Experience John Mayer

Catch a gig where Reuel Benedict, a popular guitarist

and vocalist is going to recreate John Mayer's famous Los Angeles concert, Where the Light is, with Adil Kurwa and Apurv Isaac.

time 9 pm onwards

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 1,249 to Rs 1,599

Get quizzed

Attend a game show hosted by famous comedian Kaneez Surka (in pic), where Sapan Verma, Malishka Mendonsa and Sahil Shah will be quizzed.

Time 8.30 pm onwards AT The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West. CALL 9619962969 LOG ON TO insider.in Cost Rs 500 (cover plus entry)

Thursday

Feel the magic

Tune in to Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah's magical world. Together as Maati Bani (above, in pic), the duo makes music with Sufi and rustic influences.

Enjoy their eclectic songs over a beer.

TIME 8.39 pm onwards

AT Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, Andheri West. CALL 26743901 cost Rs 1,000 (Entry plus cover)



Game it hard

Make your Thursday amazing and participate in fun games ranging from coffee pong to showing off your dance moves at this SoBo cafe.

Time 6 pm to 9 pm

AT Starbucks, Elphinstone Building, Fort.

CALL 66568489

Appreciate art

Catch an exhibition of paintings in acrylic colour on canvas by artist Yogita Hole, for an insight into a woman's mind and how she feels when she sees pet animals and others around her.

TILL May 27 on 11 am to 7 pm AT Jehangir Art Gallery, Hirji Gallery, Kala Ghoda. CALL 9892901059

Let the poetry flow

Subsume into a session filled with poetry, love and heart. Attend this open mic hosted by the young and talented Hasan Baldiwala (in pic), for a poignant evening. Appreciate young talent and listen to their pieces for an enjoyable and quiet time.

Time 8 pm onwards

AT The Castiko Space, Aaram Nagar II, Versova, Andheri West.

CALL 9967100487

Skew into it

Tired of waiting for starters while you drink? Head over to this diner and bar to be served seven delicious dishes ranging from waffles to sliders to corn on the cob and sausages. All of this will be mounted on top of your cocktail or mocktail of choice.

Time 5 pm to 1.30 am

AT D:OH! – Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. CALL 62372830

Cost Rs 700 to Rs 500

