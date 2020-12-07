Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests another 'major drugs supplier'

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested another major supplier of Mephedrone (MD) from the parking lot of his high-rise in South Mumbai on Sunday. It claims that the accused is another big drugs supplier controlling the huge market in Mumbai.

Accused Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi has allegedly been supplying drugs for the past 15 years. The ANC had recently arrested a woman involved in drug trafficking who they claimed was one of the major suppliers of MD in the city.

The Crime Branch, ANC's Ghatkopar unit, received a tip off about the drug supplier's modus operandi. A team of the Ghatkopar ANC unit raided Bismillah Residency in JJ Marg and arrested the accused red-handed, and found 70 gm MD worth R7 lakh. They also seized 130 gm MD worth R13 lakh and R4.2 lakh cash from his flat on the 10th floor of Bismillah Residency.

The ANC learnt that he is a repeat offender. He was previously booked by Azad Maidan, the Worli unit of ANC and NCB as well. He has been out on bail since last year. After getting bail, he contacted his regular customers. Initially he sold smaller quantities of drugs to them.

ANC DCP Datta Nalawade told mid-day, "We have found that apart from selling smaller quantities, accused Shakeel Qureshi also used to sell huge consignments of drugs to his syndicate comprising 15-20 peddlers."

The investigation so far has revealed that the accused's 24-year-old son, Shakleen, is also into supplying drugs. and was arrested by ANC's Worli unit in 2019. The police are getting details of the financial status of the accused. The accused, living in the lavish skyscraper, was also into the automobile business and sold old cars.

