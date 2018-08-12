Mumbai: Brazilian arrested with cocaine worth Rs 2.5 crore at airport

crime

Representational Picture

A Brazilian national has been apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly smuggling in cocaine-filled capsules worth Rs 2.5 crore by concealing them in talcum powder boxes, a senior official said today. F Nascimen, who arrived here yesterday from Addis Ababa, was intercepted on the basis of suspicion, he said.

The Brazilian man, who was bound for Delhi, was frisked along with his bag in which few plastic talcum powder boxes were found. A total of 457 grams of cocaine, neatly stuffed in capsules, and concealed in the powder boxes were recovered, he said.

The man and the drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, was handed over to anti-narcotics authorities for further lagal action against him, the official said.

