Mumbai CA yet to transfer Rs 50 lakh to CM relief fund

As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies especially in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, every penny contributed can make a huge difference.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was among the first state associations to pledge (on March 26) a Rs 50 lakh contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

However, it is understood that the money has not been transferred yet due to a lack of direction regarding which fund the amount has to be deposited in.

Treasurer Achrekar's email

In an email on April 9, MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar had sought direction from MCA president Dr Vijay Patil and the Apex Council members to decide on whether to donate instead towards the COVID-19 relief fund set up especially for the pandemic. This dedicated relief fund was initiated a few days after the MCA decided to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "I refer to the virtual meeting dated March 26 in which the Apex Council members decided to contribute Rs 50 lakh to [the] Chief Minister relief fund. I gather that a special account for COVID-19 relief fund has been opened by the CM's office. May we transfer Rs 50 lakh to the account designated by CM office? I hereby seek your permission for the same," Achrekar wrote in his email, a copy of which is with mid-day.

When asked what difference it made if the amount was transferred to either of the relief fund accounts, an MCA source said: "It is important to have clear direction as it [donation] involves technical points like tax benefits."

Meanwhile, MCA's joint secretary Sanjay Naik said they are awaiting a response from the Chief Minister's office: "We have the approval of our committee. We are waiting for the CM's office to provide direction. I think it should happen in a few days."

On March 28, MCA had contributed R50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Selectors yet to be paid

Meanwhile, it is understood that the MCA has yet to make payments to their senior and junior selectors though the season ended in March. Only senior team selector Sridhar Mandale has received his payment due to a medical emergency in his family. The chairman of the senior selection committee [Milind Rege] is supposed to receive Rs 3.5 lakh while his other colleagues in the committee are to get Rs 3 lakh each.

Naik said the payments to selectors will be cleared shortly. "It will be done soon. The delay might be due to the lockdown," he said.

Rajput, Kuruvilla in fray for Mumbai coach job

FORMER India Test cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Abey Kuruvilla are being touted as the top contenders for the Mumbai coach's job. Rajput is currently with the Zimbabwe team while Kurvuvilla, the former junior national chief selector, is associated with IPL side Mumbai Indians and the DY Patil Sports Academy. It is learnt that former India pacer Aavishkar Salvi is also among the candidates.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news