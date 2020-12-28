Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested for cheating and forgery

The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch, on Monday, arrested top car designer and founder of DC design, Dilip Chhabria, in a cheating and forgery case. Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed Chhabria's arrest to mid-day.

The Crime Branch also seized one of his cars. Chhabria was arrested under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of forgery under the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested by API Sachin Vaze and his team from his office in MIDC after an offence was registered against him on December 19.

He is the founder of India's most renowned car modification studio called DC Design, which is known for its forward and futuristic designs. Chhabria is also an avid automobile enthusiast and owns a range of luxury vehicles himself.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news