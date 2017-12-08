Mumbai: Child rapist and killer escapes cops while they take a lunch break

Tamil Nadu's most-wanted child rapist flees from police custody in Mumbai a day after they nabbed him

S Daswant, who allegedly raped and killed a seven-year-old girl in Chennai and then murdered his own mother, has managed to escape the Tamil Nadu police's clutches just a day after his arrest in Mumbai. The cops were supposed to escort him back to Tamil Nadu and had stopped to grab lunch, but Daswant used this opportunity and escaped.



S Daswant was arrested in Chembur just a day before he managed to escape with his handcuffs on from Vile Parle

Daswant is notorious in Chennai as the alleged rapist and murderer of a seven-year-old girl. He had been out on bail since September, but absconded on Saturday, the very day his mother Sarala was found dead.

A gambling man

Suspecting that he murdered his mother and made off with her cash and jewellery, the Tamil Nadu (TN) police began hunting for Daswant. They knew that he had a weakness for betting on horse racing, and began to monitor race courses in several cities. On Wednesday evening, a three-member team from the TN police spotted Daswant at the Mumbai race course and promptly arrested him at Tardeo.

Bitter meal

Yesterday, the cops were escorting him back to Chennai, and they decided to stop at a hotel in Vile Parle for lunch. Spotting his chance, Daswant pushed the cops and made his escape, still wearing handcuffs on his wrists. The TN police first searched the airport, but when they were unable to locate him, they informed their superiors and contacted the Mumbai police control room. Immediately, his photo was circulated to all DCPs, detection and crime branch officers and police stations across the city. Taking note of the serious nature of Daswant's crimes, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police DD Padsalgikar ordered city cops to hunt down the criminal.

Who is he?

Daswant is an unemployed techie, said to have been involved in minor crimes such as bike theft before he raped the seven-year-old in February. The victim was his neighbour, and he allegedly used a puppy to lure her. He hid her body for a day before stuffing it in a travel bag and burning it under a bridge. The TN police arrested him under the POCSO Act and the Goondas Act.

However, in September, he was released on bail on a technicality, after his father filed an appeal stating that Daswant could not be arrested under the Goondas Act. ubsequently, a special women's court framed charges against him in the rape and murder case, and the trial was scheduled to begin on December 5. But just three days before the hearing, he allegedly killed his mother and fled with her valuables.

