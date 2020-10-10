Mumbai: City cop becomes delivery man to nab rape accused

A Mumbai police officer became a food delivery man to nab a 24-year-old rape accused, who was staying with another woman in Bangalore. Mohammad Shaukat Nasim has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The officers told mid-day that Nasim targeted working women and extracted money from them after promising marriage. They said the woman he was living with at an elite housing society in Bangalore was his latest target.

He was arrested on charges of rape, sodomy and extortion, based on a complaint by a 27-year-old woman, who said Nasim befriended her on Snapchat last year and they planned to marry. Nasim took Rs 5 lakh for an engagement ceremony in Punjab.

"They got engaged in September 2019 and the man promised to marry her in November 2020. Meanwhile, Nasim fractured his leg in Punjab and came to Mumbai for treatment and the couple started meeting," the officer said. "I was raped on the pretext of marriage. He also clicked my nude photographs and made videos," the survivor alleged in the complaint. But after recovering, Nasim returned to Punjab and stopped talking to the woman, and allegedly threatened to share the videos online if she called him again.

She then registered a complaint at Aarey police station, which transferred the case to JJ Marg police station on August 17, said Sanjeev Bhole, senior inspector of JJ Marg police station.

Police Inspector Madhukar Sanap, Assistant Police Inspector Fareed Khan and other officers were sent to Bangalore. "But, at the complex, the security guards were allowing entry to visitors only after confirming with the residents," said an officer.

Officers then checked his call records and found out that he orders food online a lot. When he ordered food again, they waited outside the society and stopped the delivery person before and one of them went inside disguised as a delivery man.

"We requested him to give us his uniform, the food bag and his bike, and went inside. In the flat, we found Nasim was living with another woman, whom he had promised to marry," the officer said.

Nasim was brought to Mumbai on October 5 and a magistrate court sent him to police remand.

