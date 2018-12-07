Mumbai: Coders to get a taste of art and history

things-to-do

The second season of a hackathon competition promises to introduce coders to the context of art and history

It was estimated in 2013 by a California-based market research firm that India would have the largest number of coders in the world by 2018 — a total of 5.2 million. But no matter how much we've progressed, the intersection between technology and the world of art history remains to be minimal.

Which is why this evening will see the collaboration of ZKM Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe, Max Mueller Bhavan, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya playing host to a hackathon competition that aims to introduce participants to how coding can be used as a tool for cultural production.



Amruta Nemivant

"Even though we have a large number of coders, they are mostly concentrated in the IT sector and not in the cultural space per se. What we're going to do is take data from the CSMVS that, for instance, can be 20 images of Krishna paintings, and hand them over to the teams of coders. Then we'll make them aware of the cultural context and they can then proceed to create a game or an app," senior programme manager Amruta Nemivant explains.

The second season of the event will be led by Christian Lölkes of ZKM and the winner stands to receive a cash prize of R40,000. Nemivant adds, "The coders don't have to be professionals, they can be students as well. They only need to be open to what we're saying."

On Today, 4 pm onwards to December 9, 2 pm

At Max Mueller Bhavan, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22027710

MUMBAI

