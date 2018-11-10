Mumbai cop arrested abusing, breaking jaw of duty personnel at Thane police station

crime

Constable Mahadeo Kamble had reached the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan after his wife arrived there to file a complaint against him

A Mumbai police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly creating a scene at a police station in Thane, a senior police officer said. Constable Mahadeo Kamble, 29, had reached the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan after his wife arrived there to file a complaint against him, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The wife of the accused told Kolsewadi police that he used to assault her after getting drunk, the official said. "The accused came to the police station and started abusing the personnel who were attending to his wife's complaint.

He got into fisticuffs with the personnel on duty there and even broke the jaw of one of them. He has been arrested and a court has remanded him in judicial custody," the official said. Kamble is attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Mumbai, the official said.

