Mumbai cops crack Dadar murder case in 48 hours, arrest three

The killing was a result of a fallout between the victim and the accused. Mumbai Police zeroed in on the killers based on a tip-off by an informer

The Mumbai crime branch solved a murder investigation within 48 hours of the crime by arresting three people in connection with the crime. On Friday, 34-year-old Manoj Kumar Morya, who used to repair weight measurement machine was shot dead near Dadar flower market around 7.30 am in the morning.

The Mumbai Police registered a case under 302 of IPC against unknown persons or person and began investigating the case. Based on a tip-off by informers, the cops arrested three persons, who were identified as Radha Krishna Kushwa, a businessman from Delhi, Rajendra Aherwar and Hemendra Kushwa, both from Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police officials, Kushwa, the businessman from Delhi had some dispute with Morya and he gave a contract of Rs 50,000 to bump off Morya. Deputy commissioner of police Dilip Sawant said that the accused were arrested within 48 hours of the crime.

As per Morya's family, on the fateful day, he got a call from an unknown person who asked him to come to Dadar. Morya was shot from behind, the cops said.

