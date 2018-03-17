Mumbai Cricket Association pulled up in High Court

It is learnt that the BCCI lawyers were instructed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to press for administrators' charge



The Bombay High Court yesterday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to file two affidavits within two weeks with regards to a writ petition filed by MCA member Nadim Memon. The court wants affidavits on details pertaining to conduct of the ongoing T20 Mumbai League and steps taken by the Managing Committee of the MCA to adopt the Lodha Committee reforms which was passed on July 18, 2016.

The lawyers representing the BCCI, who are also made party by the petitioner, advocated appointment of court-appointed administrators in order to ensure that the Lodha Committee report is implemented by the MCA. It is learnt that the BCCI lawyers were instructed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to press for dministrators' charge. They highlighted High Court verdicts where the administrators were appointed in Hyderabad, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The next hearing is scheduled for April 3.

