Mumbai Crime: 14 held for illegal sand mining in Vasai creek

crime

The Marine cops initially suspected them to be Bangladeshi nationals, but after verification of documents, it was found that all were natives of 24 Parganas and Kolkata

Representational Image

The Marine police have arrested 14 men for illegal sand mining in Vasai creek on Saturday night and seized two boats on which they were trying to flee. Sources told mid day that there were several boats but the Marine police could seize only two.

The Marine cops initially suspected them to be Bangladeshi nationals, but after verification of documents, it was found that all were natives of 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Later, all 14 men were handed over to the Coast Guard and the Marine police returned to Vasai Creek to trace the absconding boats. Interestingly, when the lone Coast Guard official was busy checking paper work before handing over the 14 men to Vasai police, 11 of them escaped custody under cover of darkness. However, after a massive joint search operation, the cops managed to arrest the other 11 accused the same night.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates