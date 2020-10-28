Mumbai Crime: 16-yr-old boy detained for raping minor girl in Thane

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Wednesday. The boy called the 15-year-old girl to his house in Bhiwandi town here on September 4 and allegedly raped her, the official said. After the incident, he became untraceable. The police got information that he was hiding at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, but could not find him there.

Later, acting on a tip-off, the police found him in Bhiwandi on Tuesday and detained him, the official said.

A case was registered against him under India Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

