Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old minor files fake molestation case against rickshaw driver

A mother, along with her 17 years old daughter, registered a molestation case against a rickshaw driver and his two accomplices at the BKC police station on Saturday evening. The victim in her statement alleged that the driver and his friends misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately during the rickshaw ride from Bhabha hospital to Bharat Nagar, BKC.

According to the police, the victim said that her mother along with her uncle went to Bhabha hospital to admit her younger sister as she was unwell. Later around 1.30PM, mother asked her daughter to leave for home. So her uncle then got an auto rickshaw for her, and she left for home.

On her way back home, the driver took her for a long ride and called his two friends to join him. All three collectively misbehaved and touched her inappropriately, however, she tried to save herself by biting and pushing off the three molesters. Around 4.30 PM, the girl was dropped at Bharat Nagar by the rickshaw.

A senior police officer then made a search team to locate the auto driver. With the help of informers and CCTV footages, police finally managed to track down the auto driver on Sunday. The driver, identified as Manoj Kumar Mandal, was later detained by the police. During the investigation, he revealed that the allegations levied upon him were baseless as he claimed that he safely dropped the girl at her destination.

Based on the preliminary probe with the help of auto driver's statement, police suspected foul play and interrogated the girl once again, when she finally revealed the truth. According to the police, the girl after reaching Bharat Nagar went straight to her boyfriend's house. Three hours later, when her mother inquired about her whereabouts, she cooked up this story and falsely accused the auto driver of molestation.

Confirming that the auto driver was falsely framed, a senior police inspector of Bandra Police Station said that the case is under investigation and denied sharing further details. According to a source, her boyfriend too was inquired by the cops.

