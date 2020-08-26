Mumbai crime: 18-year-old student thrashed, mobile stolen by man he met online

Befriending an unknown person on social media cost dearly to an 18-year-old student in Mumbai. The student befriended a person online and the two exchanged phone numbers. Last week, the man called the student to Goregaon, where he beat him up and escaped with his mobile phone.

After losing his mobile phone, the student approached MHB police and registered a complaint. The police, with the help of the call data record (CDR) of the complaint’s phone, traced the accused and arrested him from Goregaon on Monday. The police also recovered the victim’s mobile phone from the accused, identified as Deepak Yadav (20).

During the investigation, it was found that the victim, a class 12 student, had befriended the accused on social media and the two exchanged phone numbers. On the day of the incident, Deepak called the victim to Goregaon, where he assaulted him and escaped with his mobile phone, said a police officer from the MHB police station.

However, the victim cooked up a false story and registered a complaint in the MHB police station on August 22.

In his complaint, the victim said that he was travelling in an auto from Borivli to Goregaon. The auto driver and two other passengers travelling in the auto beat him up, took off his clothes and escaped with his mobile phone costing Rs 20,000.

The police registered a case and started the investigation. PSI Vijay Dhotre with the detection team checked dozens of CCTV footage but could not find anything. Later, the police checked the CDR of the victim and retrieved the last dialled number. It was found that the complainant called on the same number five times on the day of the incident.

Police picked up the person to whom that number belonged for questioning. He said that on the day of the incident, one of his friends was using his mobile phone. The police then caught the other person and during interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime.

“We have booked the accused under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him,” said a police officer.

