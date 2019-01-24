Mumbai Crime: 2 robbers break into 8 houses to take their girlfriends on a date to Madh Island

crime

According to the police, two iPhones, 2 Samsung mobile, jewellery worth 70 thousand and 20 thousand cash recovered from them and have been arrested under section 457, 380 and 34 of IPC

Raees Sheikh and Farhan Gujjar

28-year-old Farhan Gujjar Khan Alias Baba and his friend Raees Sheikh 30, two professional robbers broke into 8 houses in Jogeshwari on January 22, 2019, in order to take their girlfriends out on a date to Madh Island. The Meghwadi Police arrested them within a few hours even before they could meet their female partners as scheduled.

The duo dressed up in a decent attire and successfully executed the robbery at Bandra plot located in Jogeshwari east breaking into 8 houses during the wee hours. As promised to their girlfriends, they both were on their way to Madh Island when the Meghwadi cops ruined their plans by detaining them even before they could meet their partners.

"A special team was formed, after the complaint was registered, which was led by detection officer PSI Bhushan More, HC More, PC Gavde, PC Chavan, Khule and Ghadge who traced the duo before they fled from the area. The team a tip-off. Both the arrested accused were involved in similar crimes since past the 10 years. We will make sure they do not get bail as per their history," said Meghwadi Police.

An officer said, "The arrested accused have a criminal background with dozens of cases registered against them at Meghwadi, Malad, Jogeshwari, Vanrai, Khar and Nalasopara Police stations but both would always get bail. Both told their girlfriends that they work in Film City as spot boys. However, the girls were unaware that they were professional robbers who were involved in pickpocketing and chain snatching across the city. We detained them within a few hours after they executed their plan and later arrested the two."

"Two iPhones, two Samsung mobiles, jewellery worth Rs 70 thousand and Rs 20 thousand cash was recovered from them. Both have been arrested under section 457, 380 and 34 of IPC." officer added.

