Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for raping, impregnating minor on pretext of marriage

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. The alleged incident was reported after the victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused on August 20.

The incident came to light when the victim visited Rajawadi Hospital complaining of stomach ache. Later, the doctor confirmed that the 13-year-old girl was pregnant, reports Hindustan Times.

In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter was seven months pregnant. She further claimed that the accused sexually assaulted her daughter from December 2019 to till August 2020 on the false promise of marrying her.

Acting on the complaint, the Deonar police registered a complaint against the accused under Sections 376, 376 (2) (H) (commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), 376 (2) (N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376 (2) (i) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

