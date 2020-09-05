Mumbai Crime: 22-yr-old held for murder of mother's boyfriend

Wadala Railway Police (GRP) arrested Suraj Kamble, 22, for stabbing his 45-year-old mother's boyfriend to death on Friday. According to the police, the victim allegedly refused to give money to the accused to buy liquor.

Speaking with mid-day, senior inspector Rajendra Pal of Wadala GRP said, "The incident took place between King's Circle and Mahim railway station on September 3. The accused asked for Rs 400 from the deceased, Chandrakant Mohan Solanki, as he wanted to buy liquor. When Solanki refused, Kamble allegedly hacked him to death with a sharp object he found near the railway tracks and fled from the spot."

"During the investigation, we found out that the accused, Kamble, was already drunk when he went to Solanki asking for money to buy more alcohol. The next morning, Kamble went to Sion Hospital to check on Solanki's health. However, when he found out that Solanki had died, Kamble switched off his mobile phone and fled," Pal added.

The incident came in light after Kamble's mother tried calling Solanki after he failed to return home. She later found him on the railway track lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Sion Hospital immediately. However, he was brought dead to the hospital.

"A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and along with Shahu Nagar police we managed to arrest Kamble from Mahim," Pal said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news