Mumbai crime: 23-year-old man arrested for alleged flashing

The women raised alarm, following which locals caught the man and took him to the Dindoshi police station





A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself in front of two women in suburban Goregaon, police said today. The incident took place near a hotel in Goregaon area last night, said an official of the Dindoshi police station.



As the two women -- one of them daughter of the owner of a film production house -- were talking, the accused, identified as Salman (23), flashed before them, the women stated in their complaint. The women raised alarm, following which locals caught the man and took him to the Dindoshi police station. He was arrested under IPC section 509 (word or gestures intended to hurt the modestly of a woman).

