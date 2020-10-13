Mumbai crime: 24-year-old man stabbed to death in Malvani over petty issue

A 24-year-old man was allegedly brutally killed by another man over a pretty issue near Hathi Garden in Malvani on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Nazir Shaikh alias Kalu, was attacked with a sharp knife by Shahnawaz Qureshi over a petty issue.

According to police sources, someone damaged six motorbikes in the locality and one of the bikes belonged to accused Shahnawaz Qureshi. He got suspicious that Nazir was behind this act and picked up a fight with him.

As the fight escalated, Shahnawaz took out a knife and stabbed Nazir thrice. He was rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused is at large and a police team has been formed to nab the accused.

