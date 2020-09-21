Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old dies after being hit with iron rod at birthday party in Dombivli

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Dombivli's Ramnagar police arrested five persons for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man and injuring another in a drunken brawl at a birthday party late on Friday night. According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Shivaji Khandagale, was attending the 17th birthday party of Santosh Lashkare's daughter. Lashkare (38) also suffered severe injuries in the fight.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Gunjal (22), Nikhil Mane (23), Jayesh Juwale (22), Ashish Walmiki (22), and Shrinivas Sugala (23). All the five accused are residents of the Dattanagar area of Dombivli. The alleged incident took place in the wee hours of Friday, reports Hindustan Times.

Also Read: 26-year-old stabbed to death in hookah parlour brawl

The five accused were arrested after the girl's maternal uncle, Raju Dhotre (29), who was also present at the party filed a complaint.

"Family members, relatives, and friends of the Lashkare family had gathered for the party on Thursday night. Most of them had consumed alcohol at the party. Around 2 am, Lashkare told Dhotre that he was abused by Gunjal five months ago. This angered Dhotre, who called Gunjal and abused him on phone," a police official from Ramnagar police station said.

Dhotre did not stop at this and along with Lashkare and Khandagale went to Gunjal's place to seek revenge. However, Gunjal and four others were ready for the trio with weapons, including hockey sticks, iron rod and swords.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Senior police inspector Suresh Aher said, "The five accused allegedly assaulted the trio with weapons, while Khandagale was hit with an iron rod on his head. He lost consciousness and died on the spot. We arrested all the accused on Friday night for assault, murder and under several other sections of the IPC."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news