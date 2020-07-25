Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old arrested for strangulating unidentified man to death in Deonar

The Deonar police recently arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly strangulating an unidentified man to death in Deonar. The accused identified as Mohammad Khan was arrested on Thursday. While the accused has been identified, the deceased who appears to be in his fifties is yet to be identified.

Ragini Bhagwat, Senior Inspector of Deonar police told Indian Express that initially when they found the body, it was believed that the victim died a natural death. Police officials said that the postmortem report from Rajawadi hospital confirmed that the deceased was strangulated. The police found the 'unidentified' man's body near Lotus junction in Deonar last Saturday.

After scanning the CCTV footage from the scene of crime and nearby areas, the cops found that a man was trying to snatch something from the deceased before strangulating him with a rope. While the accused was identified as Mohammad Khan, a local, the deceased has not yet been identified," SI Bhagwat added.

She further said, "There is no identification on this person and no one has come forward to claim the body. Khan told us that he saw the deceased had money in his pocket and tried to snatch it. When the deceased resisted, he strangulated him. He too does not know the deceased."

