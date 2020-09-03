Mumbai Crime: 34-year-old man molests 10-year-old daughter, arrested

This picture has been used for representaional purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old daughter. The incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then approached Bangurnagar police and filed a complaint against her husband.

In her complaint, the victim's mother stated that on the day of the alleged incident she had gone out to purchase vegetables while her daughter was alone in the house with her father, reports Hindustan Times.

"The accused took advantage of the situation and molested the child. He assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone," said the victim's mother in her complaint.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Bangurnagar police registered an FIR. The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354-D (stalking), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news