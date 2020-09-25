Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Goregaon

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter. The accused also beat her up with a stick and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, a police official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused first assaulted the girl in August and continued the abuse till September 22. In the beginning, the minor girl did not reveal it due to fear, however, on Tuesday the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who approached the police. "We arrested the accused immediately after receiving a complaint from the victim's mother," an officer from Bangur Nagar police station said.

The Bangur Nagar police booked the accused under Sections 376 (2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 376(2)(n)(commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 377 (unnatural offences), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In another incident in the suburbs, the Khar police booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 23-year-old daughter. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her father used to consume liquor on a daily basis, due to which there were frequent quarrels between him and her mother.

On September 18, the accused came home drunk at around 9 pm and an hour later when the woman went to the bathroom to change her clothes, he followed her and molested her.

