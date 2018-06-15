Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old held for duping six firms of Rs 38 lakh

He had cheated six such companies in India of more than Rs 38 lakh. The firms filed a complaint against him in 2015, after which he'd been absconding

The Oshiwara police arrested one Rajesh Ahuja, 40, early Thursday morning for duping six Indian companies of more than Rs 38 lakh. A lookout circular had been issued against Ahuja, who was caught from the Mumbai international airport upon his return from the Philippines.

Officials said Ahuja used to pick up deals from companies based out of India by promising them data entry contracts in Indian call centres. He would also help people set up call centres here. As per the probe, he would take the companies' money for the data entry work, but not pass it on to the call centres by telling them the foreign companies were dissatisfied with their work.

He had cheated six such companies in India of more than Rs 38 lakh. The firms filed a complaint against him in 2015, after which he'd been absconding. Senior inspector Subhash Khanvilakar said, "We have arrested him under sections 419, 420, 468 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till June 18."

