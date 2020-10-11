Mumbai Crime: 42-year-old Vakola man arrested for raping minor daughter

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping his own 10-year-old daughter from Santacruz's Vakola. The police registered a rape case against the accused after receiving a complaint from the survivor’s mother.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said that she got married to the accused in 2009. She also said that after one year they separated and both the children stayed with the accused. According to a report in Hindustan Times, on October 4, the accused sexually assaulted his daughter and threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone.

Police officials said that the incident came to light on October 6, when the complainant took her daughter to her home, after which the survivor revealed her ordeal to her mother.

An officer from Vakola police station said, "Following her statement a case under section 376 (rape), 376 (2) (F)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused."

