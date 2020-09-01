Mumbai crime: 46-year-old man booked for unnatural sex with wife

Amboli police booked a 46-year-old man for allegedly having unnatural sex with his wife and giving her triple talaq. The victim, a resident of Andheri, filed a police complaint, alleging that her husband sexually assaulted her using an object.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the man was earlier married to two men and had divorced them. He married the victim in 2018.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused used to show her porn videos and asked her to perform similar acts. She further stated that soon after marriage the accused started sexually assaulting her.

“After a few days of marriage, the accused started giving me juices to drink after which I would lose consciousness. One day he inserted an aluminium rod in my private parts, which caused bleeding and I had to get myself treated. Later, he started abusing and torturing me,” the victim said in her complaint.

