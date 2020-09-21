Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old woman booked for slapping, abusing traffic constable in Parel

This picture has been used dor representationl purpose only

The Mumbai Police booked a 46-year-old woman for allegedly slapping and abusing a traffic constable. Police officials said the woman, identified as Priti Khot, a resident of Parel village, misbehaved with a traffic police constable after she slipped from her bike at Parel TT Junction on Thursday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priti was riding pillion with her daughter Megha on her motorbike when police constable Harish Urankar (42) stopped them for jumping the signal at Parel TT.

"When Urankar attempted to stop them, Priti’s daughter lost balance and fell. The constable then rushed to help them, but Khot held Urankar responsible for the fall. She slapped him and abused him," a traffic police officer from Bhoiwada traffic division said.

After the alleged incident, Urankar and other traffic officers took them to Bhoiwada police station for legal action. "Urankar filed a complaint against Priti for violating traffic rules, abusing and slapping an on-duty policeman. Police also fined her for traffic signal violation," the officer added.

"We recorded Urankar's statement and registered a case under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against Priti. We allowed her to go after serving her notice under Section 41 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973," the officer stated.

